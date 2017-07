.@ChuckGrassley demanding answers by DOJ on collusion between the DNC, Clinton campaign, and Ukrainian government. https://t.co/mAhCuMmYuN pic.twitter.com/Zpuyo66R3l β€” Nick Short πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@PoliticalShort) July 25, 2017

Suddenly everything seems to be shifting to investigating long term Democratic nonsense, between the Awan arrest, this and the House looking to probe Loretta Lynch.

It’s a good thing…