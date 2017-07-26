Socialism continues to make people’s lives better.

Via France 24:

Venezuela is hurtling toward a high-stakes political confrontation this week pitting an increasingly isolated President Nicolas Maduro against an opposition scenting blood.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the opposition is staging its second nationwide strike in a week, then another mass protest on Friday, upping the pressure on the leftist leader.

The National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, has already made moves toward what some are calling a “parallel” state by appointing 33 supreme court judges to rival ones loyal to Maduro.

On Sunday, things between the two sides are expected to come to a head.

That’s when Maduro is to hold a controversial election to choose 545 members for a body, called the Constituent Assembly, tasked with rewriting the constitution drafted under his late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

The vote has been strongly criticized inside Venezuela and internationally, particularly among heavyweight Latin American states such as Brazil and Mexico.

US President Donald Trump has threatened unspecified economic sanctions if it goes ahead.

Keep reading…