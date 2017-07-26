Incredibly key witness who can, even more than Bill Browder, give the low down on his connection to the Russians and the Democrats. Assuming he’s willing to talk, assuming they put him under oath and ask the right questions. His company was behind the dodgy dossier on Trump.

Via Washington Examiner:

One of the co-founders of the company that assembled the infamous “Russian Dossier” on President Trump in 2016 has done an about-face and is now agreeing to give an interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Late last week, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his attorneys told the committee Simpson would invoke his Fifth Amendment Rights, and said the numerous committee investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections had been overtaken by “partisan agendas.”

The top senators on the committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said in a joint statement, “Our goal remains obtaining substantive information from witnesses to advance our oversight work and get answers the American people deserve.”

By agreeing to an interview, the subpoena Simpson faced which previously demanded he attend a hearing this Wednesday has been waived.

Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the so-called dossier which contained 35 pages of unsubstantiated and oft-salacious claims about Trump and many of his associates. The dossier also alleged numerous ties between Trump and some of his associates with Russian people and businesses.

Keep reading…