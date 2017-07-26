Good news!

Via Townhall:

Some happy hump-day news: more than a month after he was shot and nearly killed while at baseball practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and has entered an inpatient rehabilitation program. Scalise was discharged on Tuesday.

A statement from MedStar said that Scalise has made “excellent” progress and is in “good spirits.” He expects to return to work once he has finished with rehab.

Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago. Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.

