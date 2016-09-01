Scam.

Via Campus Reform:

New Brunswick — Rutgers University requires freshmen to pay for their own microaggression training as part of the $175 New Student Orientation program.

During orientation, students are required to attend a one-hour “Language Matters” workshop, during which they will learn about “microaggressions” and “the big impact of ‘the little things.’”

The workshop will be based on a PowerPoint presentation, which explains that microaggressions are hurtful and that students should take caution to prevent committing them. Citing Dr. Derald Wing Sue, the architect behind microaggression theory, Rutgers tells students that microaggressions are “brief and commonplace” remarks that “whether intentional or unintentional” could hurt someone else’s feelings based off their affiliation with a marginalized group.

The school acknowledges that microaggressions are “not the same as hate crimes or overt bigotry,” but asserts that such unintentional slights can still “make an impact” on students, even declaring that the workshop is not “making a big deal out of nothing” because “[a]ctually, it is a big deal and it goes deeper than just words.”