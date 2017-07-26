Never going to become policy, would be found discriminatory. But it will lose him Caitlyn Jenner support.

Via NY Post:

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday that “transgender individuals” should not be allowed to serve in “any capacity” in the US military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow​ …,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming …​”​

He finished up by writing: “victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

His comments are a significant change in the stance he took last year during the presidential campaign.

