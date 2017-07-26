NY Post reporter teases and baits De Blasio press sec. De Blasio’s office caught in a big old lie by leaked email to the cops. Ah karma for stomping all over the NYPD. Delicious.

Via Free Beacon:

A Saturday New York Police Department email outlined the plans for police to clear the homeless from two separate subway stations in Brooklyn before Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) arrived on Sunday.

Despite City Hall claiming that the email does not exist, The New York Post received a copy of it Tuesday that outlined the instructions for four police officers to divide and conquer the sweep of the two subway stations.

“Before the Mayor arrives at the 4th Avenue station, the officers are to sweep the station for homeless persons as well as the Jay Street station,” the email said. “There will be press at the 4th Avenue station.”

The email, which was sent out by an officer identified as Nandoo, was approved by its Operations Sergeant James Lynch.

