The documents are the most important so that’s a big move.

Via Conservative Tribune:

This could be what conservatives have been waiting for.

From the time President Donald Trump finished speaking the Oath of Office, the headlines have been announcing allegations about a crime of “Russian collusion” that hasn’t even been established yet.

But if House Republicans get their way, the investigative power of the government might be turned toward events that actually happened – and determining just how badly American laws might actually have been broken — under the Barack Obama White House.

According to Breitbart, House Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida are launching a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s relationship with the FBI during its investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

Keep reading…