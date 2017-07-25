Maybe he needs to travel less, start dumping all the Obama holdovers and get control of the State Department.

Via Free Beacon:

Contrary to reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may be resigning due to difficulties with the White House, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tuesday that Tillerson is only traveling.

“Just taking a little time off. He just came back from that mega-trip overseas, as you all well know,” Nauert said. “So he’s entitled to take a few days himself.”

Reporters asked Nauert if there was any validity to the claims that Tillerson was considering resigning. She said that Tillerson has meetings scheduled for later in the week and that there was no such talk of resignation.

