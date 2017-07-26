An evil Eagle Scout.

Via Charleston Post and Courier:

Even Sanford said this was a new one for him.

“This was a first…#EagleScout” the South Carolina Republican tweeted Tuesday morning, along with a screenshot of the interview with CNN host Kate Bolduan.

Sanford was interviewed on CNN Tuesday morning about President Donald Trump’s Monday night address to the Boy Scouts. Speaking at the National Scout Jamboree is a longstanding presidential tradition, but Trump’s speech has been criticized for being highly political. (The Washington Post described Trump’s remarks at the event as a break from 80 years of tradition.)

Normally, news networks will identify lawmakers based on their political party and either their home state or their respective position on a committee. When Sanford told CNN earlier this year that he attempted to read the American Health Care Act, the network identified him by his name and then (R) Member House Freedom Caucus.

