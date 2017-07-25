Under the previous administration a hate crime investigation would have been started.

Via Action News JAX:

Police said a homeowner shot and killed a man dressed like a woman after he broke into his home.

It happened in Lithonia, Georgia, near Brownsmill Road just after 2 a.m.

“The homeowner gave him a warning. The suspect continued to approach him at which time the homeowner fired one shot,” DeKalb County Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told WSB-TV on Monday.

He said the homeowner will not be charged because it’s been ruled as self-defense.

Neighbor William Jordan believes the homeowner did the right thing. Jordan said he has a house full of females and he doesn’t mess around when it comes to their safety.

“I think people should protect themselves and their property,” he said.

The burglar died at the scene.

Robertson said they have not been able to identify the suspect but have reached out to the community to find out who the person is.