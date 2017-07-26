No screaming, beating of drums or overtalking occurred. Update to this story.

Via Charlotte Observer:

Half of those attending Monday’s City Council meeting carried “Trump-Pence” signs, and waved small American flags.

The other half held small handmade blue signs that said, “Fake News: Charlotte Supports Trump” and “Sexism isn’t a Charlotte Value.”

The two sides re-fought the 2016 presidential election after City Council member Dimple Ajmera said on a television show last week that Trump voters shouldn’t be on City Council or in the mayor’s race – controversial comments that she has backed repeatedly.

Last week on the WCNC show “Flashpoint,” Ajmera said, “Republicans that are supporting Trump, they should have no place on City Council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race.”

Half of those attending Monday’s City Council meeting carried “Trump-Pence” signs, and waved small American flags.

The other half held small handmade blue signs that said, “Fake News: Charlotte Supports Trump” and “Sexism isn’t a Charlotte Value.”

The two sides re-fought the 2016 presidential election after City Council member Dimple Ajmera said on a television show last week that Trump voters shouldn’t be on City Council or in the mayor’s race – controversial comments that she has backed repeatedly.

Last week on the WCNC show “Flashpoint,” Ajmera said, “Republicans that are supporting Trump, they should have no place on City Council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race.”[…]

Her campaign manager, Dan McCorkle, attended the meeting, waving his own pro-Ajmera signs. McCorkle told Trump supporters that Hillary Clinton received more than 70 percent of the vote in the city of Charlotte.

Sebastian Feculak spoke at the council’s public forum.

“I wanted to applaud Dimple for standing up for equity and unity,” he said. “You are welcome here no matter what. Our politics are not for xenophopia, racism or sexism. If the Republican Party won’t hold them accountable, I’m glad our leaders will.”

Keep reading…