Via NTK:

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, said at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday that he wanted the government to interfere in every economic sector, from banks to retail to beer.

Using the guise of breaking up “monopolies,” Ellison called for the federal government to hit beer companies, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, airlines and retail outlets, blaming them for the “massive concentration of wealth at the top of this economy.”

Ellison lamented how little choice Americans faced in their purchases, and specifically mentioned Amazon for its purchase of Whole Foods.



