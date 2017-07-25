Senate floor erupts in applause as Sen. McCain returns following brain cancer diagnosis and votes "aye" in crucial health care vote. pic.twitter.com/iblTlXIyqS — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2017

Vice Pres. Pence votes "aye," breaking tie in crucial procedural health care vote; Senate to move forward to debate GOP health care bill. pic.twitter.com/4zFtlE4UWF — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2017

Now it moves on to further discussion.

Democrats are already painting it as the GOP voted to strip health care from millions.

Sigh, so dumb.

