Bet I know why…
Via The Mirror:
Sperm levels among Western men have plunged to a record low, new research reveals.
It has fallen by more than 50% in 40 years – and is showing no signs of slowing down.
The study did not examine causes but scientists believe the amount of chemicals used in everyday products, industry and farming may be behind the crisis.
Researchers from the Hebrew University-Hadassah Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, screened 7,500 studies that took place between 1973 and 2011.