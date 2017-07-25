The same people who would call a similar criticism of a woman congress member sexism, have no problem with this. And I don’t mean to be offensive, Sen. Collins, you’re really not one to talk…

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Tuesday was caught on a hot mic insulting Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, by calling him “so unattractive, it’s unbelievable” after Farenthold blamed Collins for the GOP’s failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

At the end of a hearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, which Collins chairs, Collins can be heard talking with Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the subcommittee’s ranking member, about comments Farenthold made during a radio interview.

Collins asked Reed if he saw “the one who challenged me to a duel,” referencing Farenthold.

“Do you know why he challenged you to a duel?” Reed replied. “Because you could beat the shit out of him first.”

Collins then insulted Farenthold’s looks and weight, and made fun of him for posing with a young woman while wearing a blue onesie adorned with yellow ducks.

Keep reading…