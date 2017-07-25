Paging, Secret Service!

Via Fox News Insider:

In an indignant sermon before a Chicago church, Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) blasted President Trump as “a major criminal” who wants to destroy families and pollute the environment.

Gutierrez spoke of how Trump promised to deport illegal alien “criminals” and others who have entered the country illegally.

“The major criminal that exists in the United States of America is called Donald Trump [and] he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Av at the White House,” Gutierrez stormed.

“Someone who takes health care away from 33 million people is a criminal,” he said.

