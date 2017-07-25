Once upon a time, men were just left to be men. Who battles aggressive progressiveness?

Via Fox News:

Do men at Princeton University need special guidance so that they don’t become violent, aggressive stalkers or rapists?

A paid position at the Ivy League school — part of its Sexual Harassment/Assault Advising, Resources and Education (SHARE) office – focuses on “ … promoting an environment for healthy male social development by challenging belief systems and social constructs that contribute to violence …”

Colleges and universities across the country have been grappling with how to address what seems to some like an increasing number of reported sexual assaults on campus – sometimes referred to as a campus “rape culture” — with decidedly mixed results and even some backlash.

“Princeton’s program is consistent with established best practices that encourage both men and women to create and foster a culture in which there is no place for interpersonal violence,” the university’s communications office said in a statement to Fox News.

