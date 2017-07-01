“Sanctuary cities, in my opinion, are un-American.”

In a broadside on sanctuary cities that harbor criminal illegal immigrants, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement called them “un-American” and cited the worst: Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

“Sanctuary cities, in my opinion, are un-American,” said Thomas D. Homan in an interview with Secrets.

By harboring criminal illegal immigrants, the jurisdictions are boosting crime, he said.

“In the last year, I’ve read all these stories of how the crime rate has exploded in Chicago, and the president’s trying to help them. We’re stepping up our game in Chicago. Is Chicago doing everything that it can to decrease the criminal activity up there? I say no,” Homan said.

“I say no because if you’re an illegal alien, and you get arrested in the United States for a crime, and you get booked in Cook County, Chicago, my officers aren’t allowed in the jail. They don’t accept our detainers. They don’t share information with us,” he said.