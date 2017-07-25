Via Townhall:

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has made it clear that he will make plugging leaks from the Trump White House a top priority. This presidency has more leaks than the Iraqi Navy, some of which have detrimentally impacted our national security. On CBS’ Face The Nation last weekend, Scaramucci warned that if they continue—he would fire everyone in the communications office. Now, Politico is reporting the first folks to have their names on the chopping block:

Newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday that he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short.

