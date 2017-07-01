Speaking of racists…

Via Campus Reform:

A Georgetown University law professor recently claimed that “ALL white people are racist” and “ALL men are sexist.”

“Yes, ALL white people are racist. Yes, ALL men are sexist. Yes, ALL cis people are transphobic,” Adjunct Professor Preston Mitchum stated in a recent tweet, saying “we have to unpack that. That’s the work.”

Mitchum frequently vocalizes his views on Twitter, arguing in one recent tweet that “everyone has bias, stereotypes, and judgments no matter who you are,” but “what makes this racist, transphobic, sexist is when you add power.”

“If you’re apart [sic] of any dominant group when it comes to race, gender, sexuality, etc., you contribute to the oppression of groups period,” he added, expressing in another tweet his deep hatred for police officers.

