The Florida man accused of allowing 10 people to bake to death inside a sweltering tractor-trailer early Sunday morning had his commercial driving privileges revoked in April — in addition to a criminal history that includes an arrest for grand theft and a conviction in a felony domestic violence case.

James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Fla., appeared in federal court Monday on charges of illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. He did not enter a plea or say anything about what happened, and was ordered held for another hearing on Thursday.

Florida driving records obtained by Fox News show the state had Bradley’s commercial driving privileges revoked in April.

James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida, left, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing, Monday, July 24, 2017, in San Antonio. Bradley was arrested in connection with the deaths of multiple people packed into a broiling tractor-trailer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Fla., left, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing on Monday. (AP)

A separate set of documents obtained by the Associated Press show Bradley had a criminal record dating back to the 1990s and spanning multiple states.

In 1997, Bradley pleaded guilty in a felony domestic violence case in Colorado and was sentenced to two years probation, Rich Orman, chief deputy district attorney for the 18th Judicial District in suburban Denver, told the AP. Records indicate supervision of Bradley’s probation was transferred to Gainesville.

