‘Slighting’= calling her a ‘butch queen.’ Sweet, tolerant liberals attacking a woman for her looks.

Via Daily Caller:

In 72 hours, The Mooch has catapulted into a powerful watchdog of the media.

On Monday night at 8:35 p.m., White House Communications Director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci called on The Daily Beast to man up and apologize after its “culture” writer mocked the looks of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

On Friday, Ira Madison III called her a transvestite. Specifically, he called her a “butch queen in drag” on Twitter.

By 10 p.m. Monday, Madison — about an hour and a half after Scaramucci called for the apology — went on Twitter with his tail between his legs.

