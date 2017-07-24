Hilarious. He’s just making sure it’s redistributed.

Via Daily Wire:

Sticky-fingered socialist Bernie Sanders is apparently stealing his neighbor’s Washington Post subscription, as any good socialist might do.

In perhaps the funniest and most fitting news of the year, WMAL radio host Chris Plante told his audience of a story he’s heard about the elderly senator from friends. A man living next to Sanders apparently called the Post to complain that he was hardly ever receiving his subscription. After an investigation into the matter took place, it was realized by the paying customer that it was his neighbor, Senator Sanders, who was stealing the paper right from under his nose.

