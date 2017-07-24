Even worse, they were also taught that phrases like ‘black lives mater’ are inclusive.

Via Daily Caller:

The University of Illinois at Chicago launched a campaign suggesting words like “crazy,” “ghetto,” and “illegal alien” are not “inclusive,” according to a Monday report.

The college’s “Words Matter!” campaign launched workshops in July to instruct university members on “the power of language,” according to The College Fix.

“At UIC, diversity is our strength — our competitive edge,” says UIC on the page detailing the campaign. “The purpose of the campaign is not to tell people what they can or cannot say (i.e., inhibit free speech) but rather to acknowledge that on a diverse campus each and everyone one of us has a responsibility to be aware of the power of our words to promote a more welcoming and inclusive campus environment.”

The page features a slideshow with individuals holding signs displaying terms like “crazy,” “ghetto,” and “illegal alien,” as well as expressions like “man up” and “what’s your real name?” The university also showcases terms like “undocumented” and “Black Lives Matter.”

