Liberals are absolutely blowing a gasket, claiming he’s making them a ‘Trump youth organization.’

Via IJR:

Speaking to thousands of boy scouts at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree on Monday, President Donald Trump enlisted the crowd to help him take a shot at former President Barack Obama.

And it sounded like many of them gladly participated.

“By the way, just a question: Did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?” Trump asked.

The massive crowd responded with what sounded like a mix between thunderous boos and shouts of “no!”

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who all joined Trump on stage, shared a laugh with the president, who paused for comedic effect.

“And we’ll be back,” Trump finally said. “The answer’s no, but we’ll be back.”

Keep reading…