Lana Del Rey revealed she tried to hex President Donald Trump earlier this year.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s–t,” the 32-year-old singer told NME.

She explained, “I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought… Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.”

The “Summertime Sadness” songstress didn’t give specifics on what she was trying to do to Trump, but she gave some hints earlier this year.

In February, Del Rey posted a vague tweet that stated, “At the stroke of midnight Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can b found online.”

