As effective as gun free zone signs.

Via The Sun:

One sign shows a man entering the women’s dressing room with the word “STOP!” and “entry is forbidden in non-designated areas” written next to it.

Another sign show a picture of a young teen in a bikini with three hands seemingly wanting to grope her.

It reads “NO!” and explains that “physical contact with other guests is forbidden”.

And while the signs featured English, French and Arabic text, there was no German translation, with the sign clearly not intended for local visitors.

Local citizens and politicians have reacted to the apparent necessity of such signs.

MP Christian Hoebart of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which is opposed to immigration, argued that the signs should not be needed in a “civilised society”.

