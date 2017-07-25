A leopard can’t change its spots.

Via Daily Caller:

The Democratic Party unveiled a “new” messaging campaign Monday called “A Better Deal,” but its core components seem to be borrowed from House Republicans and Hillary Clinton.

In a recent poll, 52 percent of Americans said they believed the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything except for being against Trump. In an attempt to remedy the apparent messaging problem, Democrats released “A Better Deal.”

However, just a year or so ago, Speaker Paul Ryan and House Republicans launched a campaign called “A Better Way” that promised Americans a “vision for a confident America.”

“To get American back on track, we have to raise our gaze,” House Republicans promised. “We have to go bold.”[…]

On top of seemingly borrowing the slogan from the Republicans, the Democrats promise three “new policies” to help Americans that sound awfully similar to things Hillary Clinton campaigned on during the 2016 election.

“First, we’re going to increase people’s pay. Second, we’re going to reduce their everyday expenses. And third, we’re going to provide workers with the tools they need for the 21st-century economy,” Schumer wrote about the party’s goals.

As pointed out by America Rising PAC, the three policies that Democratic leaders Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are selling to advance those goals are repackaged from the Clinton campaign.

