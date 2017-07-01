Speech is only free when liberals agree.

Via FreeBeacon:

Richard Dawkins is famous for criticizing religion in books such as The God Delusion, but a progressive radio station canceled the biologist’s appearance due to his opinions on Islam.

KPFA, a community radio station in Berkeley, Calif., canceled Dawkins’ appearance to discuss his book Science in the Soul when Muslim advocates complained, the Guardian reports. The station said that science-based event would be tainted by Dawkins’ “hurtful” opinions on religion and canceled it.

“We had booked this event based entirely on his excellent new book on science, when we didn’t know he had offended and hurt – in his tweets and other comments on Islam – so many people,” KPFA stated in an email to ticket-buyers. “KPFA does not endorse hurtful speech.”

