Freedom!

Residents of ISIL’s self-described capital of Raqqa in Syria celebrated as they were released from the jihadist group’s rule.

Multiple videos were posted to the YouTube and Twitter accounts of the Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG) and their various sub-organisations between Thursday, July 20 and Saturday, July 22.

In one video women could be seen burning their clothes and men shaved off the beards that they were forced to wear under ISIL.

“Cut it off. Cut it all just to spite them (ISIL),” said one resident.