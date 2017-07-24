So yeah, this blows Democrats’ main shtick – that 22 million are going to lose insurance. No, 22 million are not going to be required to have it and many will opt not to.

Via Townhall:

Conservative healthcare policy wonk Avik Roy, a strong supporter of the imperiled Senate healthcare bill, wrote an eye-opening analysis over the weekend. He examined and applied leaked data in order to demonstrate how the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office would score any GOP Obamacare replacement bill as “denying” coverage to at least 16 million Americans.

That’s due to CBO’s fanatical belief in the power of the existing law’s individual mandate tax, an article of faith to which they’ve clung, despite hard contradictory evidence.

For the first time, Roy is able to reveal exactly how heavily — and dubiously — CBO leans on the strength the individual mandate in producing its coverage numbers.

This is vitally important context for the current healthcare debate, both in terms of swatting down Democrats’ favorite attack line, as well addressing as moderate Republicans’ top hesitancy. He begins by noting the bizarre stability of Congressional bookkeepers’ “lost” coverage figures, no matter how vastly various Republican-backed ‘repeal and replace’ measures may differ:

