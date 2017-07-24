Crazy train.

Via Free Beacon:

The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Monday ruled that state law does not allow local officials to detain illegal immigrants and others at the request of federal immigration authorities.

Federal immigration detention orders are not enough for state officers to hold individuals, according to the court ruling.

“Nothing in the statutes or common law of Massachusetts authorizes court officers to make a civil arrest in these circumstances,” the ruling stated.

The decision stems from the case Commonwealth vs. Sreynuon Lunn, ABC affiliate WCVB reported. Lunn, originally from Cambodia, was arrested for robbery in October 2016 but the case was later dismissed. Lunn was kept in custody after the case was dismissed, however, because of a detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

