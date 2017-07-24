Horrible.

Via Daily Caller:

An illegal immigrant has been arrested in Geneseo, New York for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, according to local news reports.

Fernando Alvarado-Perez, a 37-year-old male, allegedly had sex with the girl multiple times while she was between 12- and 13-years-old, Livingston County News reports.

Alvarado-Perez told officers that he came to the United States illegally about 10 years ago.

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly issued an immigration detainer on Alvarado-Perez.

He is being charged with, “rape, criminal sexual act, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child,” WHEC.com reports.

