If they’re into suicide and the complete decimation of their country…

Via Daily Caller:

North Korean state-run media hinted that Hawaii and Alaska may be potential targets for an unlikely missile strike against the U.S.

“Hawaii, where the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) is stationed, and Alaska,” where part of the U.S. missile shield is based, are in range of North Korea’s missiles, the Rodong Sinmun wrote Sunday, according to NK News. North Korea successfully tested the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month, and the weapon is believed to have a range between 4,500 and 6,000 miles, which would give Pyongyang the ability to strike targets in Hawaii, Alaska, and possibly even parts of the West Coast.

The odds that North Korea would launch a strike against the U.S. are low, as doing so would be suicidal. North Korea would probably only use its ICBM in the event of a conflict or if the regime was collapsing, according to high-level defectors and leading experts. Nonetheless, North Korea is clearly preparing for the possibility.

