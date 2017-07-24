Hence the reason they strap bombs to themselves with ease.

INDONESIA – An Indonesian celebrity Islamic cleric has come under fire for suggesting that Muslims are promised sex parties in heaven during a recent televised sermon.

Syamsuddin Nur Makkah, better known by his celebrity moniker Ustadz Syam, appeared in an episode of an Islamic sermon program called ‘Islam Itu Indah’ (Islam is Beautiful) on local channel Trans TV on Saturday. A short clip from the episode went viral over the last couple of days because of the sexually charged nature of Ustadz Syam’s sermon.

In the video, the 24-year-old Ustadz Syam says, “One of the pleasures in heaven are sex parties. Apologies, but this is why we have to withhold (sexual urges) in this world,” before going on to say that men have to work hard to withhold their sexual urges because women like to wear tank tops in the summer and, obviously, inside airplane cabins despite the cold.