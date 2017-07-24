Thank you for your service, sir. And thanks to the current marines who recognize it and the tremendous value and resource you are.

Via Fox News:

A 92-year-old legally blind veteran who was attacked by a group of people trying to vandalize flags at the man’s Texas home was surprised by fellow Marines on Sunday when they honored the vet with a special trip to Washington, D.C.

Earlier this month, Howard Banks said he heard noises coming from the area near the flagpole in front of his Kaufman home and went to find out what was going on. Vandals had previously shredded his United States and Marine Corps flags and thrown them in a ditch.

When he got outside, Banks said someone pushed him to the ground and then ran away. Banks had been blinded by a flare on Iwo Jima when he was 20, so he was not able to provide a full description of the attackers.

Howard Banks says vandals have previously shredded his United States and Marine Corps flags outside his Texas home.

