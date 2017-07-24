Resistance to reality and truth is their real message.

Via Fox News:

A Republican-aligned super PAC is trying to knock down Democrats’ official effort Monday to rebrand themselves as “a better deal” — launching an ad campaign that targets House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and argues her party remains mired in “the same, old liberal ideas.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund is behind the digital ad campaign, which is titled “Resistance” and targets Pelosi’s San Francisco congressional district and 12 other Democrat-leaning districts that President Trump won last fall.

All 435 House seats are up for reelection in 2018.

“The Democrats are the party of the resistance,” the narrator says in the 33-second ad that includes images of window-smashing and other protester-driven violence surrounding the inauguration.

“Radical extremists who destroy buildings, burn cars and divide America. Hollywood celebrities who are blinded by their hatred of the president. Nancy Pelosi and the Washington Democrats answer to them.”

