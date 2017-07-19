Yes, really.

Swedish authorities are removing some editions of the classic children’s book series, Pippi Longstocking, from libraries over concerns that a term cited within the books could be perceived as racist.

The series of books by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, which first began in 1945, is considered to be a staple in children’s literature for its empowering and unconventional female character. The stores have been adapted to film and TV in the decades since they were written and translated into dozens of different languages.

According to Breitbart, the council of the Botkyrka municipality is “destroying” the books after removing them from libraries. The council first claimed that it was simply removing them because they were “worn out” or “outdated,” and had to be removed to make room for other, newer titles.

The officials later admitted that they were replacing older versions of the books over perceived racism.

