Sessions recused himself rather than be accused of potential conflict. That was the proper legal move. But liberals took advantage of that. But he’s been a huge proponent of Trump’s agenda, particularly immigration.

Via The Hill:

President Trump has floated the possibility of replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R), Axios reported Monday.

Trump broached the idea in internal discussions about bringing in and surrounding himself with staunch allies, sources within the West Wing told the news outlet.

Before an interview last week with The New York Times, Trump had already expressed anger and frustration at Sessions for recusing himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election, Axios reports.

Trump, during the interview, opined that Sessions’s decision to recuse himself was “unfair” to him and that he would’ve likely picked another person to lead the Justice Department if he had known Sessions would recuse himself.

