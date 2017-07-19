No thanks.

Via Daily Caller:

Chris Hemsworth is best known for his role as the Norse god Thor in the “Avengers” movies. But outside of cinema, Hemsworth has had a hard time fitting in with the progressive left, who have slammed him for violating every progressive tenet, ranging from cultural appropriation to transphobia.

Unable to stop making politically incorrect gaffes, Hemsworth has now taken it upon himself to call for a woman to play the role of the next James Bond.

In an interview with W Magazine about the new film “Atomic Blonde,” the actor revealed that he would like to see Charlize Theron take on the role.

“She embodies every ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have,” he said, perhaps forgetting that as a character, James Bond embodies every bit of the “toxic masculinity” feminists complain about. He’s a womanizer, and a drunk, who has on multiple occasions expressed misogynistic views toward women or treated them as little more than sexual conquests who usually end up dead.

