Because of all the court delay, it’s now too late to save him, the parents are now saying.

Via The Guardian:

Charlie Gard’s parents have ended their legal fight over treatment for the critically ill baby, saying that it is “too late” for treatment to work.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates announced their decision as a high court judge was preparing to oversee the latest round of a five-month legal battle.

In a move that brings an end to a protracted, emotional legal case in which Great Ormond Street hospital (Gosh) argued Charlie’s life support should be switched off to prevent him suffering further, the parents said on Monday that they want to withdraw their application for him to receive experimental treatment in the US.

Their lawyer said that delays meant “it was no longer in Charlie’s interests” to keep him on a ventilator.

At an emotional hearing, in which lawyers as well as relatives were in tears, Charlie’s mother was invited to give a statement before the court.

Standing at the front of the room, choking back tears, with Chris Gard beside her, she told the packed courtroom that the couple had only ever wanted what was best for their “sweet, gorgeous and incredible boy”.

