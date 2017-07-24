De Blasio is so ridiculous, even liberal New Yorkers can’t stand his hypocrisy.

Via Free Beacon:

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio ordered the police to clear out homeless people from two subway stations ahead of his four-stop press event on Sunday so that the stations “looked nice,” according to a new report.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the police had until 11 a.m. on Sunday to eject those who were “hanging out” at the Fourth Avenue/Ninth Street and Jay Street/MetroTech F train stations.

Another source put it this way: de Blasio’s office let the police know ahead of time about his schedule “with the expectation that the subway stations would be free and clear of homeless people.”

De Blasio’s trip from his Park Slope gym to his new campaign office in Brooklyn was part of a publicity stunt to call out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D.) regarding funding for the city’s transportation system, the Post reported.

