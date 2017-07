But it’s the Congress that isn’t on board with the present bill.

Via The Hill:

President Trump will give a statement on healthcare on Monday afternoon, according to a schedule from the White House released Sunday night.

Ahead of the 3:15 p.m. statement, Trump will meet with “victims of ObamaCare.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump a warning about healthcare, saying, “If Republicans don’t Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!”