Despite winning all branches of government, GOP is met by liberals at all turns trying to overcome the will of the people.

Via Daily Wire:

On Friday night, Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, made damn sure that defunding of Planned Parenthood will not be part of the Senate health care bill, citing the Byrd rule to stipulate that the key provisions violated Senate rules. MacDonough advised then-Vice President Albert Gore on the procedure for counting ballots following Bush v. Gore.

Senator Bernie Sanders chortled, “The parliamentarian’s decision today proves once again that the process Republicans have undertaken to repeal the Affordable Care Act and throw 22 million Americans off of health insurance is a disaster.”

It is now clear the Senate’s version of a new health care bill will not defund Planned Parenthood, as it would require 60 votes in the Senate to implement such an action. Here’s what was stated by the Senate Budget Committee Minority Staff regarding background on the Byrd Rule Decisions:

