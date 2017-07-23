Jeb, we will clap when you exit stage left.

Via The Hill:

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-Fla.) on Saturday called out Republicans for not speaking out about the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Speaking at the OZY Fest in New York City on Saturday, the Florida Republican and former opponent to President Trump gave the crowd a series of rules for politics, what he called “Jeb’s rules.”

The first rule wasn’t caught on camera, but Bush’s second “rule” spoke directly to the Russia investigation swirling around the Trump administration.

“If your opponent does things that you, your head explodes on, if Barack Obama did something as it’s related to Russia, you say ‘this is outrageous,’ all this stuff, then when your guy does the same thing, have the same passion to be critical,” Bush said.

The remark caused the room to erupt in cheers.

Keep reading…