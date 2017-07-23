Via Free Beacon:

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci flatly said Sunday that he as going to fire all future leakers on his watch.

The subject came up when CBS “Face The Nation” host John Dickerson asked Scaramucci why President Donald Trump had tweeted a day earlier about his ability to grant pardons.

That tweet was prompted by reports that Trump had privately asked adviserss about his ability to pardon himself and others in his orbit.

Scaramucci said the leaks of that conversation and other leaks were “unprofessional,” “injurious to the government,” and possibly “felonious.”

