Feel good story of the day.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA – On Saturday, the dead body of Abu Muhammad Al-Shuhayl was found in downtown Idlib in what most local sources claimed was an assassination by poison.

While other reports claimed illness or a heart attack, Abu Muhammad Al-Shuhayl was nevertheless proclaimed dead after being found lifeless in his home.

Abu Muhammad Al-Shuhayl was a founding member of Jabhat Al-Nusra (now known as Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) and served as a high-ranking military commander up until his death.