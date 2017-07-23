Don’t know if he’s going to win, but it certainly would rock the establishment. Again.

Via Twitchy:

He’s going to win:

New MI-Sen poll: Kid Rock 30%, Debbie Stabenow 26%, undecided 44%https://t.co/4AH9rcWrFM

— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 23, 2017

The poll was conducted by Delphi Analytica from July 14-18 of 668 Michigan residents:

Of respondents who stated a preference between Debbie Stabenow and Robert Ritchie, 54% stated they would vote for Ritchie while 46% said they would vote for Debbie Stabenow. These results could indicate that Ritchie is a popular figure in Michigan, Debbie Stabenow is unpopular, or some combination of concurrent trends. The relatively large, 44%, number of undecided respondents may be due to the early stages of the campaign.

