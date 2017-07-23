His daily commute on the subway must be a bear.

Via NY Daily News:

Derail. Delay. Deflect.

Mayor de Blasio took to the rails on Sunday and urged Gov. Cuomo to “take responsibility” for fixing the subway. And Hizzoner said the city has no plans to kick in more cash.

“The MTA is responsible for the New York City subways,” de Blasio said, as he rode an F train to a campaign event in downtown Brooklyn. “It’s been that way for decades. The state of New York is responsible.”

De Blasio spoke out after Cuomo and the MTA chairman he appointed, Joe Lhota, claimed Thursday that a decades-old law makes the city solely responsible for funding the subways’ capital plan, even though the state has for years primarily funded the plan.

The mayor also claimed the state treated the transit authority like a “piggy bank.”

The current capital plan includes $8 billion pledged by the state and $2.5 billion from the city. Cuomo, who controls the MTA, said the state picked up the tab out of “moral” obligation.

De Blasio said Cuomo has offered no clear plan to fix the problem-plagued system.

